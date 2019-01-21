Suns' Jamal Crawford: Scores 11 points in Sunday's loss
Crawford collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Crawford returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a knee injury and reached double figures in scoring for the third time in his last four appearances. Moreover, the 38-year-old guard continues to hand out a few assists most nights as well. In fact, Crawford is distributing more than three dimes per game for the first time since 2013-14, which helps offset the fact that he has a single-digit scoring average for the first time since 2001-02. He'll look to deliver another decent performance during Tuesday's rematch with the Timberwolves.
