Crawford collected 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 118-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

Crawford managed 13 points in 17 minutes Monday, both season-high marks. The veteran was a questionable addition for the rebuilding Suns and barring the odd scoring outburst, offers very little in terms of fantasy value. He can be left alone basically everywhere.

