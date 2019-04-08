Suns' Jamal Crawford: Scores 27 points in Sunday's loss
Crawford recorded 27 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 loss to the Rockets.
Crawford was coming off a strong showing during Friday's victory versus the Pelicans (28 points, seven dimes, three steals, two boards), and with Devin Booker (ankle) sidelined for the rest of the season, the 39-year-old veteran could put forth another strong stat line during Tuesday's season finale versus the Mavericks. Moreover, he has scored in double figures in four of the last five games while also earning 30-plus minutes four times across that same span.
