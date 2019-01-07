Suns' Jamal Crawford: Steps up in Booker's absence
Crawford netted 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
With Devin Booker exiting the game early with back spasms, Crawford saw an uptick in playing time over recent contests and produced with it. The 19-year veteran's scoring total was his highest since Dec. 13, a feat largely made possible by Crawford's best shooting night since Nov. 14. The 38-year-old's accuracy (35.7 percent) is at its lowest point since his rookie 2000-01 season in Chicago, however, so his production, which is already scoring-dependent to begin win, has been hard to trust on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...