Crawford netted 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

With Devin Booker exiting the game early with back spasms, Crawford saw an uptick in playing time over recent contests and produced with it. The 19-year veteran's scoring total was his highest since Dec. 13, a feat largely made possible by Crawford's best shooting night since Nov. 14. The 38-year-old's accuracy (35.7 percent) is at its lowest point since his rookie 2000-01 season in Chicago, however, so his production, which is already scoring-dependent to begin win, has been hard to trust on a game-to-game basis.