Suns' Jamal Crawford: Will dress Saturday
Crawford will dress for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of 98.7 FM in Phoenix reports.
The veteran officially joined the Suns earlier in the week, and he was held out of the opener Wednesday night while the team finalized the signing. Now that everything is in order, Crawford will be available for Saturday's contest, but it's unclear how much of a role he'll have right away.
