Suns' Jamal Crawford: Won't play Wednesday
Crawford is inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
The organization has not officially announced Crawford's signing (or Davon Reed's waiving), so he'll be in street clothes Wednesday. As a result, Isaiah Canaan and Josh Jackson are expected to see significant run in the backcourt along with Devin Booker (hand).
