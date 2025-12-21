Bouyea logged five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

Bouyea played no more than 20 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing a season that has failed to reach any great heights. In 12 appearances, Bouyea has averaged just 7.0 points in 14.3 minutes per game, meaning fantasy managers need not spend too much time dissecting his box scores.