Bouyea logged 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during the Suns' 123-103 preseason loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Bouyea had the opportunity to start Wednesday due to the Suns resting most of their projected starters for the 2026-27 season. The San Francisco product answered the call by leading the Suns in assists while co-leading the team in points with Ryan Dunn. Bouyea saw his minutes fluctuate last year and is competing for a rotational role off the bench for the upcoming campaign. The Suns wrap up their preseason slate Friday against the Jazz.