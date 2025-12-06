Bouyea contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Rockets.

Bouyea scored a season-high 18 points, playing a ton of minutes down the stretch as the Suns were blown out by the Rockets. With Phoenix quite banged up at the moment, Bouyea has been able to insert himself into the rotation, playing at least 14 minutes in five straight games. For those in deeper formats, he is worth considering, at least until the Suns get some healthy bodies back on the floor.