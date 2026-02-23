Bouyea amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Just about every member of the Suns' backcourt besides Collin Gillespie is either out with an injury or working their way back from one, leaving the door open for Bouyea to stay more involved. Bouyea has logged at least 20 minutes in just half of his last six appearances, but his playing time looks like it's about to pick up, particularly with Devin Booker (hip) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) out until March.