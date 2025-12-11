Bouyea closed Wednesday's 138-89 loss to Oklahoma City with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

Bouyea has taken advantage of his opportunity for extra playing time with Devin Booker (groin) and Jalen Green (hamstring) out, averaging 12.3 points on a crazy 68.2 percent from the field and 1.7 threes on a blistering 71.4 percent clip. While these shooting numbers are not sustainable, and his volume will inevitably go down once Booker and/or Green return, Bouyea has certainly made a case for a spot among the rotation even with everyone healthy.