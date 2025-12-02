Bouyea ended with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Lakers.

Bouyea was part of a constricting Suns defense that held the Lakers, who were on a seven-game winning streak, to just 108 points. Phoenix forced 21 turnovers and logged 16 steals. While Bouyea is on a two-way contract, it is possible he continues to see extended run if Devin Booker (groin) misses any time.