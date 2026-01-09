site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Remaining out for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Bouyea (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bouyea is set to miss his third straight game while dealing with a concussion. His next chance to return will arrive Sunday against the Wizards.
