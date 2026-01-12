site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Remaining out for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Bouyea (concussion) won't play Tuesday against the Heat.
Bouyea continues to miss time while in the league's concussion protocol. His next chance to return will arrive Thursday in Detroit.
