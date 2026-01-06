site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Ruled out for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Bouyea (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bouyea will miss a second consecutive contest while in the league's concussion protocol. The two-way player's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Knicks.
