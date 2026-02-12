Bouyea registered 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 loss to the Thunder.

With each of Devin Booker (ankle), Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (knee) out, Bouyea saw some extra run off the bench during the rout. That said, Bouyea has averaged a mere 5.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per tilt in his last nine games and may not be much of a fantasy factor if Phoenix is healthier when play resumes next week.