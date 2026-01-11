site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-jamaree-bouyea-wont-play-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bouyea (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Bouyea will miss his fourth straight game while in the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to suit up will come on the road against the Heat on Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories