Suns' James Palmer: Another solid offensive night
Palmer went for 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during the Suns' 79-78 win over the Spurs in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Palmer led the first unit in scoring and checked in second overall for the Suns on the night. The undrafted rookie has been making his case for a more extensive look in training camp this fall, as he's now averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals over three games in Las Vegas.
