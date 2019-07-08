Suns' James Palmer: Leads team in scoring
Palmer compiled 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during the Suns' 105-100 overtime win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
Palmer went undrafted in June, but he's coming off an impressive senior season at Nebraska during which he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steal over 36 games. The 22-year-old guard will look to put together an impressive enough body of work in summer league play so as to garner a training camp invite from a Suns squad that's till in need of additional backcourt talent.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.