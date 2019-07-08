Suns' James Palmer: Leads team in scoring

Palmer compiled 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during the Suns' 105-100 overtime win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

Palmer went undrafted in June, but he's coming off an impressive senior season at Nebraska during which he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steal over 36 games. The 22-year-old guard will look to put together an impressive enough body of work in summer league play so as to garner a training camp invite from a Suns squad that's till in need of additional backcourt talent.