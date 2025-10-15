Butler posted 35 points (14-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

Butler got the starting nod with Phoenix's usual starters sidelined, erupting for a game-high 35 points. Additionally, the 25-year-old guard led all players in assists and finished as the Suns' second-leading rebounder. Butler joined the team in free agency after the 76ers declined his team option for the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll provide backcourt depth for Phoenix behind Devin Booker (rest) and Jalen Green (hamstring).