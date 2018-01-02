Suns' Jared Dudley: Dealing with illness
Dudley did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
The severity of Dudley's illness is unknown, but a decision on his status likely won't be made until pregame warmups. If Dudley is ruled out, his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Suns' rotation given his low usage throughout the season.
