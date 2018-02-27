Suns' Jared Dudley: DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's loss
Dudley didn't see the court during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Dudley was a healthy scratch for the second time in the last eight games. He was seeing 20-plus minutes per night for a couple weeks leading up to the trade deadline, but Dudley has given way to rookie Josh Jackson of late, and the rookie has impressed. Given that the Suns are now focusing on developing the young talent on the roster, Dudley can safely be avoided across all fantasy formats.
