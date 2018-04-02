Suns' Jared Dudley: Doesn't play in loss to Warriors
Dudley (ankle) did not play in Sunday's loss to Golden State.
Dudley was likely still feeling the effects of an ankle injury that also sidelined him for Friday's loss to the Rockets. Prior to that, however, the veteran had played only 12 combined minutes in the previous two games, so he's unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker down the stretch.
More News
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable vs. Rockets•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Posts season-high nine dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Plays just six minutes in return•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...