Suns' Jared Dudley: Doesn't play in loss to Warriors

Dudley (ankle) did not play in Sunday's loss to Golden State.

Dudley was likely still feeling the effects of an ankle injury that also sidelined him for Friday's loss to the Rockets. Prior to that, however, the veteran had played only 12 combined minutes in the previous two games, so he's unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker down the stretch.

