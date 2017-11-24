Suns' Jared Dudley: Good to go Friday
Dudley (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The veteran hasn't played since Nov. 10 due to a knee injury, but he went through shootaround Friday morning and will be an option for Jay Triano off the bench. At this point in his career, Dudley is a low-usage role player, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact on the fantasy landscape.
More News
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...