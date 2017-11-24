Suns' Jared Dudley: Good to go Friday

Dudley (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The veteran hasn't played since Nov. 10 due to a knee injury, but he went through shootaround Friday morning and will be an option for Jay Triano off the bench. At this point in his career, Dudley is a low-usage role player, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact on the fantasy landscape.