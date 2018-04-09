Suns' Jared Dudley: Leads bench in scoring Sunday
Dudley totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.
Dudley's scoring total led the second unit and was a byproduct of the veteran's largest allotment of playing time since March 17. The 11-year pro had missed time with an ankle injury, received a DNP-CD or logged single-digit minutes over his last six games, but the Suns' slew of injuries afforded him the extended opportunity Sunday.
