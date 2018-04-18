Suns' Jared Dudley: Miserable season

Dudley posted 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 48 games played with the Suns in 2017-18.

Dudley's 11th NBA season was a miserable one, as his games played, minutes, points, rebounds, assists and just about every other statistical category declined considerably. The former Boston College Eagle carries a heavy price tag, considering his production this year, at around $9.5 million next year and it will not be surprising at all if the Suns try to move him this off season.