Suns' Jared Dudley: Miserable season

Dudley posted 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 48 games played with the Suns in 2017-18.

Dudley's 11th NBA season was a miserable one, as his games played, minutes, points, rebounds, assists and just about every other statistical category declined considerably. The former Boston College Eagle carries a heavy price tag, considering his production this year, at around $9.5 million next year and it will not be surprising at all if the Suns try to move him this off season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories