Suns' Jared Dudley: Not listed on injury report

Dudley (ankle) was not listed on the Suns injury report for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Dudley has missed the past two contests due to an ankle injury but appears likely to return to the court Tuesday night. Before his two-game absence, Dudley saw a drop in minutes for three consecutive contests, so there's no telling how much action the veteran will receive, especially if the Suns opt to strictly monitor his minutes due to the injury.