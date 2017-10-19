Suns' Jared Dudley: Out for Wednesday's opener

Dudley (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dudley underwent toe surgery this offseason, but was upgraded to questionable prior to Wednesday's contest, which is at least encouraging that he's nearing a return. Still, Dudley will have to sit out the season opener Wednesday, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming on Friday against the Lakers. Dudley isn't expected to see big minutes this season, so even when he's healthy, he'll likely be off the radar in standard leagues.