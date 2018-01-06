Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday vs. Spurs

Dudley (illness) will remain out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Dudley is slated to miss a third straight game because of an illness and the Suns haven't provided any sort of update regarding his recovery progress. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next shot to play coming on Sunday against the Thunder. Dudley has played in just 15 games this season, so his absence won't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.