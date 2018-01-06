Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday vs. Spurs
Dudley (illness) will remain out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Dudley is slated to miss a third straight game because of an illness and the Suns haven't provided any sort of update regarding his recovery progress. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next shot to play coming on Sunday against the Thunder. Dudley has played in just 15 games this season, so his absence won't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.
More News
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...