Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday

Dudley (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Rockets.

Dudley was originally listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, with his condition not improving enough to take the floor Friday. He's been averaging 16.2 minutes over the past nine games, so coach Jay Triano will have to find a way to disperse those to other wings/forwards.

