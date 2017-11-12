Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Saturday
Dudley (knee) won't play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dudley suffered a knee sprain during the team's game Friday. In his stead, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender could see additional run.
More News
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Will not return Friday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Quality effort in 23 minutes Wednesday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Sees just six minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Will play Monday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out for Wednesday's opener•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable for Wednesday's opener•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...