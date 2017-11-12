Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Saturday

Dudley (knee) won't play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dudley suffered a knee sprain during the team's game Friday. In his stead, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender could see additional run.

