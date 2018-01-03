Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Tuesday vs. Suns
Dudley (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Zimmerman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Dudley was unable to go through the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday morning and still isn't feeling quite right, so he'll get the night off for additional rest and recovery. His next shot to take the court will be Wednesday against the Nuggets, though he certainly could miss a second straight game considering it's on the second night of a back-to-back. Dudley has seen action in just one of the team's last six games, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the rotation.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.