Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Tuesday vs. Suns

Dudley (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Zimmerman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Dudley was unable to go through the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday morning and still isn't feeling quite right, so he'll get the night off for additional rest and recovery. His next shot to take the court will be Wednesday against the Nuggets, though he certainly could miss a second straight game considering it's on the second night of a back-to-back. Dudley has seen action in just one of the team's last six games, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the rotation.