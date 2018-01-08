Suns' Jared Dudley: Plays just six minutes in return

Dudley (illness) posted zero points, one rebound and one assists across just six minutes in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

Dudley had missed the last three games due to an illness, and while he was active Sunday, he was not a featured part of the team's rotation. However, with Marquiss Chriss being forced out of the game with a hip strain, Dudley could be called upon for some additional frontcourt minutes in Chriss is forced to miss any time.