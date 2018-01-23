Suns' Jared Dudley: Posts season-high nine dimes in Monday's loss

Dudley supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Bucks.

Dudley chipped in a season high in assists in limited minutes, making the most of every second spent on the court. A veteran with his amount of ability and intelligence on both ends of the court could be in demand as the trade deadline approaches, which would likely afford Dudley with a more consistent and substantial role. However, even if a deal does come to fruition, Dudley would likely top out as a low-end option in deeper leagues. He has appeared in only 21 games and is averaging under 13 minutes in 2017-18, so it might be wise to wait and see if he can string some more solid outings together before trusting him in fantasy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories