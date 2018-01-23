Suns' Jared Dudley: Posts season-high nine dimes in Monday's loss

Dudley supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Bucks.

Dudley chipped in a season high in assists in limited minutes, making the most of every second spent on the court. A veteran with his amount of ability and intelligence on both ends of the court could be in demand as the trade deadline approaches, which would likely afford Dudley with a more consistent and substantial role. However, even if a deal does come to fruition, Dudley would likely top out as a low-end option in deeper leagues. He has appeared in only 21 games and is averaging under 13 minutes in 2017-18, so it might be wise to wait and see if he can string some more solid outings together before trusting him in fantasy.