Suns' Jared Dudley: Quality effort in 23 minutes Wednesday

Dudley recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Heat.

Dudley has seen at least 20 minutes over the Suns' past two contests, suggesting he's fully healthy after offseason toe surgery. While it's not clear at the moment if this will continue, he could be worth a look in deeper formats, as he's combined for 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over the past two games.