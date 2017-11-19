Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable against Chicago

Dudley (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dudley has missed the last four games with a knee injury. If he's unable to play Sunday, Dragan Bender and T.J. Warren will likely receive more playing time in Dudley's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories