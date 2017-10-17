Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable for Wednesday's opener
Dudley (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Dudley is coming off toe surgery this offseason, missing training camp as well as the preseason. Most of his minutes played a season ago were coming off the bench behind starting power forward Marquese Chriss, a role Dudley will be competing with Dragan Bender for this season.
