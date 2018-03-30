Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable vs. Rockets

Dudley is considered questionable for Friday's game against Houston due to an ankle injury, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Specifics with regard to the injury haven't been made available, but the veteran should be considered a game-time call until further notice. Even with injuries to Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, Dudley hasn't been much of a contributor of late, logging just 12 combined minutes off the bench over Phoenix's last two games.