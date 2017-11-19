Suns' Jared Dudley: Ruled out Sunday

Dudley (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

This will be Dudley's fifth straight absence with the knee injury, and he remains without a timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play won't be until Wednesday against the Bucks.

