Suns' Jared Dudley: Ruled out Sunday
Dudley (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
This will be Dudley's fifth straight absence with the knee injury, and he remains without a timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play won't be until Wednesday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...