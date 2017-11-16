Suns' Jared Dudley: Ruled out Thursday

Dudley (knee) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dudley injured his knee Friday against the Magic and has now missed three consecutive games. Dragan Bender will likely see an increased role during Dudley's absence.

