Suns' Jared Dudley: Sees just six minutes in Sunday's loss

Dudley had three rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Spurs.

Dudley made his season debut back on Oct. 23, a game in which he saw only five minutes. Perhaps the team is bringing the veteran swingman along slowly following his summer toe surgery, but the franchise is also clearly focused on the future at this point. Unless he is traded, it's unlikely that Dudley will receive enough minutes to have a real shot at equaling last year's modest production.