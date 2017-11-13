Suns' Jared Dudley: Will not play Monday
Dudley (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Dudley suffered a knee sprain in Friday's game against the Magic and will now miss his second straight contest. Dragan Bender will likely serve as the primary power forward off the bench without Dudley in Monday's lineup.
