Suns' Jared Dudley: Will not return Friday

Dudley will not return to Friday's game against the Magic after suffering a knee sprain, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Dudley provided three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), one assist, and two steals across 17 minutes before exiting the game in the second half. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but his status for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves is certainly up in the air.