Suns' Jared Dudley: Will play Monday
Dudley (toe) will play in Monday's matchup with the Kings, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports.
Dudley will make his season debut after undergoing left toe surgery in late June. Most of Dudley's minutes came as the backup power forward a season ago, which is likely where Dudley will see action again. Dudley saw 21.3 minutes per game a season ago, and with neither Marquese Chriss nor Dragan Bender playing particularly well to start the season, Dudley could play a similar role this season.
