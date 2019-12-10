Harper scored five points (1-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four assists and a rebound across 20 minutes of G League play during Saturday's 125-100 loss to the Stars.

It was a proverbial 'burn-the-tape' game for Harper on Saturday, as he missed all seven of his three-point attempts and finished with just five points. His four assists and one rebound tried to help the stat line, but a game-high five turnovers had other plans. He'll look to turn the page on this one and get back to his 21.1 points average the next time Northern Arizona takes the floor.