Suns' Jared Harper: Another strong shooting performance
Harper registered 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocks across 33 minutes of G League action during Thursday's loss to the Austin Spurs.
Harper's been hot lately, as he's gone 16-for-26 from the field as well as 8-for-17 from beyond the arc over the past two games. The 22-year-old is Northern Arizona's top scorer, and he'll continue to serve as the team's best source of offense moving forward.
