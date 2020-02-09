Suns' Jared Harper: Dealing with wrist injury
Harper did not play in Saturday's G League game against Agua Caliente due to a sprained right wrist.
It's unclear how long the injury will hold Harper out. As Northern Arizona's leading scorer, more shooting opportunities figure to be in line for Ike Nwamu, Tariq Owens and Aaron Epps. The G League Suns only play five more games this month and don't play again until Feb. 19, so Harper won't miss any games over the next week.
