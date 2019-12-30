Harper registered 27 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, four steals and two rebounds across 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 G League loss to South Bay.

Harper produced one of his better all-around efforts, dropping 27 points while also adding seven assists and making a difference on the defensive end with a season-high four steals. Unfortunately, it was still not enough to break the team's losing streak, which extended to 14 games Saturday, but Harper remains a high-volume shooter that keeps producing fantasy value on a nightly basis despite the current shambles of his team.