Harper tallied 31 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 11-6-110 G League loss to the Hustle.

Harper enjoyed his best shooting performance of the season, and it reflected on the stat sheet with his second-highest scoring act of the season. It's worth noting, though, that Harper has registered 11 turnovers in the past two games. It's not a healthy amount, as it not only takes away possessions from his team but hurt his potential for fantasy production.