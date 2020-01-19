Suns' Jared Harper: Game-high scoring tally in G League
Harper registered a game-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes Saturday for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns in the affiliate's 120-109 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The two-way player has made just one appearance for the NBA Suns this season, but he continues to light it up while playing big minutes for Northern Arizona. The 22-year-old rookie has cleared 20 points in all but one of his last 10 appearances for Northern Arizona.
